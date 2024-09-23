Tunisians continue with protests against president Kais Saied, before October 6th election

For a second week, crowds of Tunisians took to Tunis' main avenue to denounce president Kais Saied, not long before the presidential election on October 6th. They're accusing him of reinforcing authoritarian rule and suppressing political competition.

The demonstration, which took place amid a heavy police protest, comes after lawmakers put forward a bill that would take away the administrative court's power to adjudicate electoral disputes. The opposition insists that this would discredit the upcoming election, and lay the groundwork for Saied to clinch another term in office.

Earlier this month, the country's electoral commission rejected a court ruling reinstating three presidential candidates, in what critics say is another example of Saied stamping out competition.

The president has denied accusations that he is using the electoral commission and judiciary to ensure a victory in October. Rather, he says he is waging a battle against traitors and the corrupt.

Political tensions in Tunisia have been on the rise since 2021, when Saied started to rule by decree. The opposition has called this move a 'coup'.