China renews calls for unity and cooperation in the BRICS alliance

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi called Wednesday to strengthen unity and cooperation within the BRICS alliance, in the face of "political forces holding Cold War mentalities."

Speaking at the 14th meeting of BRICS top security officials in St. Petersburg, Wang addressed criticism aimed at the organization from some countries.

“We need to take into account each other's core interests and major concerns, safeguard our respective sovereignty, security, and development interests,” said Wang.

The conference comes ahead of a BRICS summit next month in Kazan, which Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend.

The BRICS alliance was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2010.

It has recently expanded, and now includes Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has said it’s considering joining, and Azerbaijan, Turkey and Malaysia have formally applied.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Iran's national security council accused the United States Wednesday of expanding terrorism and violating the sovereignty and independence of other nations.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian made the comments during a meeting of representatives of BRICS countries discussing security issues.

He said the U.S. and its allies are "misusing technology and science", in a way that poses a threat to international peace and security.

The comments come a day after the U.S. accused Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to use against Ukraine, announcing new sanctions on Moscow and Tehran.

Iran’s foreign ministry denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

