South Sudanese living with disability bear the brunt of floods

Flooding puts lives in jeopardy as heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in South Sudan this year, affecting more than 700,000 people so far, according to United Nations estimates, while the rainy season continues.

Rising water levels on the Nile River and heavy rainfall cause floods on a scale unprecedented in South Sudan every September and December.

The experts warned that the floods are expected in September because of the high water volume outlet from Lake Victoria in Uganda.

Many of the hardest-hit communities are in Jonglei State, where wetlands and tributaries of the White Nile overflowed as seasonal rains arrived earlier than usual.

People living with disabilities in South Sudan’s Jonglei State are suffering and facing a lot of difficulties during the flood seasons.

However, the stagnant water has already surrounded Bor’s capital of Jonglei State, including its outskirts. The area remains a hotspot for the floods, which affected everyone, particularly the people with disabilities who are ever struggling to survive at this critical time.

The international organization Light of the World is training people living with disabilities on climate adaptation measures and giving out movable devices.

Light of the World – South Sudan says “The estimated 1.2 million people with disabilities are often invisible when crises like this hit.

The impact is experienced to be worse this year after more than a year of fighting that has pushed millions of displaced people into neighboring countries.

The UN projects 3.3 million people will be affected by the floods which will drive parts of the country to the brink of famine.