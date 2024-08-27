Namibia to cull over 700 wild animals, including 83 elephants

Drought-stricken Namibia plans to cull over 700 wild animals, including 83 elephants, and distribute the meat to people struggling to feed themselves.

The environment ministry says the cull will take place in parks and communal areas where officials believe animal numbers exceed available grazing land and water supplies.

In addition to elephants, animals to be killed include hippos, buffalo, impalas, blue wildebeest, zebras, and eland.

The ministry says the drought has seen an increase in human-wildlife conflict and the culling will take place in areas with high levels of friction, particularly with elephants.

Southern Africa is facing its worst drought in decades and the United Nations says Namibia last month had exhausted 84 per cent of its food reserves.

Nearly half of the population is expected to experience high levels of food insecurity in the months ahead.

Animal rights activists have, however, raised concerns about the culling which they say is being undertaken without an assessment of the economic or environment impact.

They are suggesting the cull, in this election year, may be politically motivated and have started a petition calling for it to be stopped.