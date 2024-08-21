Russia: Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk region ends hopes for peace talks

Ukraine's attack on Russia’s Kursk region has ended "any possibility" of peace negotiations, said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry during her briefing in Moscow on Wednesday.

“Who will negotiate with them after this, after the atrocities, the terror that they are committing against peaceful residents, the civilian population, civilian infrastructure and peaceful facilities? This attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to invade our territory a priori, I will emphasize once again what was said by the Russian leadership, a priori, annuls any possibility of any negotiations with the bandit junta,” she asked.

On Aug. 6, Ukrainian forces made a lightning push into the region, seizing villages, taking hundreds of prisoners and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.

Russia was caught unprepared by the offensive and reportedly is drafting conscripts to repel some of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units.

Russian cities have come under drone attacks and shelling from Kyiv’s forces.