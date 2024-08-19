El Niño drought affects 68 million in Southern Africa

Around 68 million people in Southern Africa are suffering from an El Niño-induced drought that has devastated crops and caused widespread food shortages, according to the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The drought, which began in early 2024, has severely impacted agriculture and regional economies.

Leaders from the 16-nation SADC gathered in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, to address regional issues, including the pressing food security crisis. SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi stated that about 68 million people, or 17% of the region's population, now require aid.

Despite a $5.5 billion appeal for humanitarian assistance, donations have fallen short.

The drought, alongside the conflict in eastern Congo, is a key focus of the summit.