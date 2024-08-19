Blinken warns Israel, Hamas of 'decisive moment' to reach agreement

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Monday.

It is his ninth mission to the region since the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, began last October.

Talks due to take place in Cairo later this week have been billed as a last ditch effort to reach a ceasefire.

"This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire, and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” said Blinken

He will meet Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, later on Monday before travelling to Egypt on Tuesday.

“I'm here as part of an intensive diplomatic effort on President Biden's instructions to try to get this agreement to the line and ultimately, over the line. It is time for it to get done,” he said.

Months of talks have gone in circles around the same issues, with both Israel and Hamas blaming the other for creating obstacles to reaching a ceasefire.

On Monday, the armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for a bomb blast on Sunday in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, and Israeli continues pounding Gaza, as the conflict raises tension in the entire Middle East region, threatening a wider escalation in fighting.

Blinken on Monday warned it was time to “make sure that no one takes any steps that could derail this process” or escalate the conflict to other places.

“We're working to make sure that there is no escalation, that there are no provocations, that there are no actions that in any way could move us away from getting this deal over the line,” he said.

It is hoped a ceasefire agreement would see Israeli hostages held by Hamas released, and bring relief to Palestinian civilians.

While the three countries mediating talks last week reported progress on a deal, Palestinians said they have little hope that Blinken’s visit would bring a ceasefire.

Protesters sat outside Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on Monday to urge their government to close a deal to return the hostages home.