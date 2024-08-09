Actor Zoë Kravitz debuts "Blink Twice" her first film as director

Zoë Kravitz received a show of support from Hollywood on Thursday at the star-studded Los Angeles premiere of her directorial debut, "Blink Twice".

Channing Tatum, who stars in the film and is engaged to Kravitz, was joined by a host of celebrity guests including Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Alicia Keys.

He plays a tech billionaire in the psychological thriller, who invites a cocktail waitress to join him and his friends on his private island, where things begin to go awry after her friend vanishes.

Other notable stars of the movie included Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, and Haley Joel Osment.

Co-written by Kravitz, the film broaches the topics of violence and sexual assault, something Tatum said she balanced well.

"This movie to be about what it's about and to also be entertaining is a very, very thin line to walk. And she nailed it," he said.

Kravitz says she threw herself into all aspects of the production.

"I do think that sound was something that I just, because until you actually experience seeing a film before there's sound, and getting to see what that does to a finished product is amazing,” she said.

“So while I've always appreciated sound, being able to kind of create almost a different, a new character when working on the sound and having this whole other layer to the film was an amazing experience."

Tatum said Kravitz got a “beautiful tone” to the film which does not feel like a “first one” to him.

“She really loves these movies, but also wants there to be a reason to make the movie. And not just like scares or suspense, for suspense's sake. She wants to actually have a reason for it to be made.”

English actor, Naomi Ackie who plays the cocktail waitress in the film, said the film said a lot about people who abuse power.

“It asks people to think about the person or people in their lives that are doing a similar thing to them. Not necessarily the same as this film, but people who are taking advantage of that power and using it to do horrible things to other people."

"Blink Twice" is due in cinemas on 23 August.