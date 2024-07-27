Welcome to Africanews

Niger: Mohamed Bazoum remains defiant despite detention

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum smiles before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris.   -  
Michel Euler/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Niger

A year ago, Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in a military coup led by General Tiani, who took control of Niger with the support of the army. Since then, the military has solidified its power by limiting freedoms, suspending political parties, and silencing critics.

No timeline for a return to civilian rule has been announced, and Niger has distanced itself from Western allies, drawing closer to Russia.

Bazoum and his wife, Hadiza, have been detained at the presidential residence since October, isolated from the outside world except for regular visits from his doctor.

He has no phone and is under constant guard. His doctor brings him food and books.

Despite these conditions, Bazoum is determined not to resign. A former philosophy professor, he finds solace in reading extensively, from classic authors like Shakespeare and Tolstoy to contemporary writers like Romain Gary. He also reads political works, such as Dominique Moïsi's "The Triumph of Emotions."

Even after a malaria bout weakened him in the spring, Bazoum remains steadfast in his resolve. He refuses to resign, despite the recent lifting of his presidential immunity, which could lead to a trial.

