Syrians vote in parliamentary polls to select 250 representatives

Syrians voted Monday (Jul. 15) to elect members of a new parliament.

The legislative election didn't take place in rebel-held regions which include northwest and notheast Syria.

The poll is taking place as Syria’s economy continues to deteriorate after years of conflict, Western sanctions, and dwindling aid.

"Today, the economic situation in the country is a really difficult reality and the workers are suffering so much. We hope that the members of parliament take this matter into consideration in their first session at the new legislative authority (assembly)."

1,516 candidates are running for the 250-seat People’s Assembly.

With Bachar Al Assad facing term limits that would end his presidency in 2028, speculations are rife that the parliement will try to pass a constitutional amendment to extend his term.

The number of eligible voters hasn't been announced. Unlike presidential elections, the millions of diaspora Syrians are not qualified to elect for parliamentarians.