Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenyan president dismisses all cabinet ministers after weeks of protests

Kenyan President William Ruto gives an address at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, June 26, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Patrick Ngugi/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all of his Cabinet ministers and promised to form a new government that will be lean and efficient following weeks of protests over high taxes and poor governance.

In a televised address, the president also dismissed the attorney general and said ministries would be run by their permanent secretaries.

Ruto said he made the move after listening to the people and that he would form a broad-based government after consultations.

 Kenya has seen three weeks of unrest in which protesters stormed into parliament on June 25 after a finance bill that increased taxes was passed. More than 30 people died in the protests, which have morphed into calls for the president to resign.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..