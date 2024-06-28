Protests in Kenya: 2 more deaths amid clashes

Despite President William Ruto's decision to abandon his tax increase plan, nationwide protests calling for his resignation were held in Nairobi on Thursday.

Protesters briefly stormed and set fire to part of the Parliament building. At least two people lost their lives during clashes with the national police.

"We currently have a president who is not a president. This president, William Samoei Ruto, follows the orders of the constitution. The constitution is fine, but the government should be of the people, by the people, for the people. Now, we will change Kenya to be governed by the youth, for the youth, and by the youth," said protester Norbert Mwalo.

In his two years in power, President William Ruto is facing his most severe crisis.

In response to the chaos triggered by his government's bill, which included a tax hike, a protest movement led by Kenyan youth rapidly emerged. What started as simple online condemnations of the new taxes quickly escalated into mass rallies demanding political reform.

President William Ruto decided not to sign the proposed finance bill after it caused deadly chaos in the capital.

While he announced on Wednesday that the tax hikes would be withdrawn and budget cuts would be made, protesters returned to the streets the following day to express their distrust of the president.