Arrests in Harare: CCC leader Jameson Timba and 70 activists detained

Harare witnessed a significant police operation on Sunday as Jameson Timba, interim leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and 70 other activists were arrested for allegedly holding an unauthorized political meeting.

The arrests were confirmed by Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

The CCC activists had reportedly gathered at Timba’s residence without official authorization, prompting police intervention.

The situation escalated into violence, with activists allegedly resisting arrest and clashing with law enforcement officers. Several CCC members sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Nyathi confirmed that 70 suspects were arrested at Timba’s house in Harare for conducting an unsanctioned gathering.

During the arrests, the activists became violent and started throwing stones at the police officers, leading to the need for reinforcements.

Further details on legal proceedings and additional information surrounding the incident are expected to follow.