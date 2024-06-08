Welcome to Africanews

Israel says four captives rescued from Gaza

Almog Meir Jan, 21, one of four hostages rescued on Saturday arrives by helicopter to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Saturday, June 8, 2024  
By Africanews

Gaza attack

Israel said Saturday it rescued four hostages who were taken captive by Hamas fighters on October 7.

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani,25, Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.

The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. About half were released in a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

Saturday’s operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.

