AI aligns with Africa’s economic landscape {Business Africa}

Microsoft Africa and Zindi, the leading African community for AI, have announced a groundbreaking partnership that will span over a year. This collaboration aims to advance AI upskilling across the continent, preparing a new generation of tech-savvy young Africans for the future workforce.

This alliance marks a significant milestone in Africa's digital education landscape.

Celina Lee, co-founder and CEO of Zindi, joined us to share her insights on how this collaboration aims to address the digital skills gap across Africa.

Zimbabwe’s quest for Lithium battery refineries

Now, with the surging production of Electric Vehicles and essential electronics crucial for achieving a zero-carbon emission energy transition, the Zimbabwean government is pressuring miners to build lithium Battery refineries to meet global demands. But some experts question if the southern African nation is ready?

Bejaia Highway: A Road to Algerian Progress

Algeria, the largest nation in Africa by land area, faces multifaceted socio-political and economic challenges. Despite the economic crunch, China has deemed Algeria worthy of significant investment. So much so that the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) recently completed the Bejaia Highway, the second-largest highway project in the nation