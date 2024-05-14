South Africa building death toll soars to 32 as crews find more bodies

In South Africa, the tragic toll of the George building collapse has reached 32, with the recovery of eight more victims on Tuesday. Currently, 20 individuals remain unaccounted for, while 13 are receiving medical care in hospitals.

Despite a week passing since the multi-story building's collapse, the cause of this devastating event remains elusive, prompting ongoing rescue efforts and investigations by Western Cape authorities.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala has acknowledged the government's limited knowledge regarding the main contractor responsible for the collapsed structure. This absence of information is legally permissible, as the company is not mandated to register with the Construction Industry Development Board when working for private clients. However, Minister Zikalala highlights the need for regulatory improvements, citing the CIDB Amendment Bill as a measure to enhance compliance and enforcement within the construction sector.

Concurrently, the South African Council for the Projects and Construction Management Professions is diligently investigating whether the contractors involved in the project were duly registered, underscoring the importance of accountability and adherence to industry standards during such tragic incidents.