Kenya: At least four persons rescued from collapsed building in Nairobi

Earmarked for demolition but now collapsed. At least four people were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building in the Mathare neighborhood of Kenya's capital on Tuesday.

Three of them were critically injured, while one person sustained minor injuries. The Kenya Red Cross has said more people were likely to be trapped in the rubble.

The building was undergoing demolition when it collapsed, the Red Cross said.

Kenya has experienced unprecedented rains and flooding recently, prompting the government to order people to move to higher ground.

The building had been recently vacated and was ordered to be demolished as it was too close to a river according to local authorities.

This was one of the buildings ordered to be vacated.

One person died in a similar incident on the first of May when a 4-storey building under construction collapsed in the Karia area, Kirinyaga County.