DRC: Electoral commission cancels votes cast for 82 candidates citing illegal activities

The Democratic Republic of Congo's electoral commisssion (CENI) has cancelled the votes cast for 82 candidates who contested in the legislative and local council elections.

The head of the CENI said, Friday (Jan.05), that the candidates were involved in illegal activities which include fraud, illegal possession of voting material and intimidation.

12 candidates from the presidential party are listed, the number exceeds 20 when adding candidates of political groups belonging to the ruling coalition.

3 sitting ministers are named.

Congolese voted starting December 20 in concurrent presidential, parliamentary, and local polls.

In a statement released Saturday, main opposition candidates in the presidential election asked how, in a simultaneous election with a single ballot paper, fraud could not have affected the entire general election.

The CENI announced on December 31st the re-election of incumbent president Felix Tshisekedi.

The powerful group of Christian churches has demanded an independent inquiry be opened into irregularities and alleged legal violations observed during December general elections.