Zimbabwe gold mine collapse leaves 11 miners trapped

Eleven subsistence mine workers have been trapped in an underground shaft following a ground collapse at Redwing Mine in Zimbabwe, located 270 km (167.77 miles) west of the capital, Harare, authorities on Friday.

According to a statement from Zimbabwe's mines ministry, the incident occurred on Thursday morning, with preliminary assessments suggesting that earth tremors may have triggered the collapse.

Redwing Mine's owner, Metallon Corporation, issued a separate confirmation of the incident and revealed that a dedicated rescue team had been mobilized to bring the trapped miners back to the surface.

Despite several rescue attempts, the unstable ground conditions have hindered the operation's progress, with Metallon emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety of the rescue teams before proceeding further.

Metallon Corporation stated, "The team has made several rescue attempts. However, the ground remains unstable, rendering rescue operations unsafe. Our teams are diligently assessing ground conditions to make sure the rescue operations proceed safely as soon as possible."

Subsistence miners have carried out the mining operations at Redwing engaged in unauthorized work since the mine was placed under corporate rescue in 2020, according to the company.

As the rescue efforts continue, the Redwing Mine incident serves as a stark reminder of the hazards faced by subsistence miners and the imperative for enhanced safety measures in such operations.