AFCON: Cote d'Ivoire hosts thrilling Africa Cup of Nations draw
By Afolake Oyinloye

and Agencies

Ivory Coast

Host Cote d'Ivoire will play against Nigeria in the first stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023. This exciting news came after a special event in Abidjan where they picked the teams.

The current champions, Senegal, will compete against Cameroon, and Egypt, who have won the tournament many times, will face Ghana. The draw was made with famous football players like Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane, and Achraf Hakimi helping out.

In one of the groups, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau will be playing against each other. Senegal, the champions, will be in a group with Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia, which looks like a tough group.

Interestingly, Senegal and Cameroon will play a friendly match in France before the tournament begins. Egypt, who has won the tournament many times, will face Ghana in a group. Cape Verde and Mozambique will also be in the same group.

Another exciting group includes Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Angola. World Cup semi-finalists Morocco will be in a group with DR Congo, Zambia, and Tanzania.

The matches will happen at six different stadiums across the country, including new ones in Abidjan, Korhogo, and San Pedro.

The group stage was decided in Abidjan, with Cote d'Ivoire hosting the event from January 13 to February 11, 2023.

