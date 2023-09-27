Floods reveal new ancient structure at ancient Greek city near Derna

The devastating floods that swept through Libya have revealed new structures at an ancient Greek city near Derna.

The Libyan authorities who came to inspect the ancient city and salvage what could be saved unexpectedly found archaeological sites that appeared after the floods subsided.

Dr. Ahmed Issa from the Department of Archeology at Omar Al-Mukhtar University said that a national committee consisting of experts should be formed to classify the new archaeological monuments and develop a plan to restore the area.

Anis Hamed, from the Shahat Antiquities Control Department, said that the floods caused cracks in the walls of archaeological buildings, and that they contacted local official authorities and UNESCO for help.

The city of Cyrene was founded in 631 BC by the Greeks, and it witnessed the height of its prosperity in the fourth century BC with the development of agricultural and commercial activity.

The city is distinguished by its Greek baths, the Temple of Zeus, which was founded in the fifth century BC, the Temple of Apollo, and other temples.

The floods killed thousands, uprooted residential buildings and washed away roads and bridges, especially in the city of Derna.

More than 11,000 people have been reported killed, and more than 10,000 others remain missing more than a week after the disaster, according to the Libyan Red Crescent and the United Nations.