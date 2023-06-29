SA: BRICS Summit to go as planned despite Putin arrest warrant

South Africa said Thursday that the BRICS summit will go ahead as planned, amid speculation that it may be moved to China to allow Russian president Vladimir Putin to attend.

The Russian leader was accused by the **International Criminal Court (ICC)**in March of kidnapping Ukrainian children, and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

South Africa will host the BRICS summit from August 22-24 in Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, South Africa's foreign minister said there had been no confirmation of attendance from Putin.

The leaders of China, Brazil and India are all expected to attend.

South Africa has been attacked by the west for its neutral stance on the conflict in Ukraine.

Back in May, the US ambassador to South Africa publicly accused the rainbow nation of loading arms or related technologies onto a Russian ship docked at Simon’s Town naval base.

These accusations were denied by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has since opened an investigation on the matter.