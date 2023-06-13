Cameroon: Main opposition leader, John Fru Ndi, dies at 81

John Fru Ndi, one of the historic opponents of Cameoon's long time ruling President Paul Biya, has died.

Fru died late Monday evening in Yaounde at the age of 81 "following a long illness", according to his party the Social Democratic Front (SDF). He was the founder and president of the party he created in 1990, the main opposition represented in the Cameroon National Assembly.

Born in the English-speaking region of Cameroon on July 7, 1941 in Bamenda in the country's northwest, Fru Ndi ran against Biya three times in the presidential elections of 1992, 2004 and 2011.

In recent months, reports of his critical state of health had been circulating. He was said to have undergone surgery in a Swiss hospital, but after several months abroad returned to Cameroon.

In his absence, he handed over the presidency of his party to his vice-president Joshua Osih, nicknamed the "Chairman".