Nigerian aviation workers begin a strike on Monday

Nigeria
Nigeria's airports will be closed for two days starting Monday as aviation employees launch their second strike this year in protest of working conditions and pay.
In an announcement dated Friday, the unions that represent pilots, engineers, control tower operators, and other airport employees announced that they would skip work on Monday and Tuesday due to unpaid arrears and the federal government's decision to tear down some aviation agencies' Lagos offices to make way for airport expansion.
The Union threatened ensue an indefinite strike should the current strike fail to achieve the desired results.
The group also deplored other problems the industry is facing, including poor facilities, jet fuel shortages that often ground domestic flights and a lack of foreign currency that has seen international carriers failing to repatriate their ticket sales.
