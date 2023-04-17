Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerian aviation workers begin a strike on Monday

Workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria at the international wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport stand outside the main building 23 October 2003 in Lagos.   -  
Copyright © africanews
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/2003 AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Nigeria

Nigeria's airports will be closed for two days starting Monday as aviation employees launch their second strike this year in protest of working conditions and pay.

In an announcement dated Friday, the unions that represent pilots, engineers, control tower operators, and other airport employees announced that they would skip work on Monday and Tuesday due to unpaid arrears and the federal government's decision to tear down some aviation agencies' Lagos offices to make way for airport expansion.

The Union threatened ensue an indefinite strike should the current strike fail to achieve the desired results.

The group also deplored other problems the industry is facing, including poor facilities, jet fuel shortages that often ground domestic flights and a lack of foreign currency that has seen international carriers failing to repatriate their ticket sales.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..