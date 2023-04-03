Nigeria: Christian faithful in Lagos hold Palm Sunday procession

Hundreds of people took part in a Palm Sunday procession in Lqgos, Nigeria’s largest city on Sunday to usher in the Holy Week for Christians.

Nigeria is divided almost equally between Christians mainly in the south and Muslims, who dominate in the north.

“Palm Sunday means love. Palm Sunday for me also means willingness to be used.” Tolu Piero, an art Curator who took part in the procession around Lagos told our correspondent.

Palm Sunday mass, which starts a busy week in the Catholic church calendar in the run-up to Easter, was held with catholic faithfuls around the world having Pope Francis in mind.

Francis led Mass in St Peter's Square on Sunday, kicking off the year's Easter services, just a day after leaving hospital.

“The Pope is like a father, maybe grandfather to all Catholics. And so, if you have a father who has been in hospital for ill health, and then he is discharged to go home, naturally it will bring joy that he's getting better. That is why he is able to leave the hospital and go home. So naturally this news brings about joy. It also helps us to understand that we are humans after all.” Reverend Father Raymond Emedo, Clergyman said.

Palm Sunday commemorates the story of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem shortly before the Jewish holiday of Passover. According to the Christian Gospels, people lined the streets to greet him, waving palm branches and shouting words of praise.