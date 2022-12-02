Welcome to Africanews

Sudan: Lovers of the date fruit take part in 4th international festival

By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan

Lovers of Sudanese dates are taking part in the 4th International Dates Festival which opened its doors in Khartoum, on Wednesday, November 30.

The festival started at the Friendship Congress Hall under the auspices of the Sudanese Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Organisers say it is aimed to increase the international recognition of Sudanese dates and to develop production, marketing and exports. About 250 farmers from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Mauritania, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are taking part in the festival.

With an annual production of about 330,000 tons and a date palm population of about 8 million, Sudan ranks number 8 in the list of top date producing countries of the world according to the International Society for Horticultural Science.

