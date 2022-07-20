Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's inflation surges to 13-year high in June

By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

South Africa's inflation rate reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, Statistics South Africa said Wednesday. It is the highest rate since May 2009 when the rate was 8,0%. 

According to the national body, "the main contributors to the 7,4% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services."

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 8,6% year-on-year, and contributed 1,5 percentage points to the total consumer price index annual rate of 7,4%.

