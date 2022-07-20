South Africa's inflation surges to 13-year high in June

South Africa
South Africa's inflation rate reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, Statistics South Africa said Wednesday. It is the highest rate since May 2009 when the rate was 8,0%.
According to the national body, "the main contributors to the 7,4% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services."
Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 8,6% year-on-year, and contributed 1,5 percentage points to the total consumer price index annual rate of 7,4%.
01:02
Pics of the day: July 20, 2022
Go to video
Why has Ghana's return to IMF provoked an outcry?
Go to video
Giant Nigeria out, Morocco and South Africa advance to Women's AFCON finale
00:50
Top official of South Africa's ruling ANC party dies
01:30
Eskom assures power-cuts to end this week in South Africa
01:33
Emotional memorial held for 16 killed in Soweto tavern shooting