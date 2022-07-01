Burkina Faso: Travellers stuck after gunmen blow up bridge on key road

**The incident occurred during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The bridge was on the road connecting the towns of Kaya and Dori, one of the main routes between the capital and the north of the country. Burkina battles jihadists who spread terror among civilians and block access to key axis.

**

In Burkina Faso's capital long lines of cars and bus have appeared. Those wishing to travel to Ouagadougou or leave via the Nare bridge are stuck for long hours. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, gunmen blew up a bridge on the road connecting the towns of Kaya and Dori, one of the main routes between the capital and the north of the country.

A nightmare for minibus drivers like Moumini Sawadogo: "For those who wanted to leave Ouagadougou, Kaya, other parts of the country, to reach Dori, in order to work, for them everything has stopped. Even goods cannot circulate. There are people who left Dori to come here, to buy goods to sell them, but all has stopped for them too. "It's impossible to go to Dori because of the bridge. We heard that unidentified armed men destroyed it, so it's impossible to go to Dori because of the bridge."

A security source said Thursday that the blast hit a bridge on the road connecting the towns of Kaya and Dori, adding forces had been deployed to the area. It comes as Burkina Faso battles a deadly jihadist insurgency that has seen extremists spread terror among civilians and block access to several axis and towns in the north and east of the country. Earlier this month, West Africa's mediator for the country said the Burkinabe authorities only control 60 percent of the country.