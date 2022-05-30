Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Two more bodies recovered in Burkina Faso's flooded mine

Perkoa zinc mine in Burkina Faso   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared

By Africanews

Burkina Faso

Investigations are ongoing in Burkina Faso's Perkoa zinc mine as two more dead bodies have been recovered bringing the total of victims to six.

Two miners are still missing.

Unexpected torrential rains flooded the mine six weeks ago trapping eight miners working at a depth of more than 500 metres.

Despite diminishing hopes rescue efforts continue and experts have been flown in from Canada, Australia and South Africa to help with operations.

The group consisted of one Tanzanian, one Zambian and six Burkinabès.

The authorities are yet to reveal the identities of the bodies that were recovered.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..