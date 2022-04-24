Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Rome celebrates 2775th birthday with historical parade

The annual birthday celebration, called in ancient times "Dies Romana" or "Romaia", included historical re-enactments of ancient Roman rituals, costumed parades, and gladiator fights, staged by the Rome Historical Group in the Circus Maximus. The events were opened to the public for the first time in two years after Italy eased its COVID-19 restrictions. The highlight of the celebrations is the Roman historic parade. Approximately 800 costumed participants, coming from seven European countries and belonging to thirty-three associations, marched through the Rome city center from and to the Circus Maximus, via the Colosseum.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..