Rome celebrates 2775th birthday with historical parade

The annual birthday celebration, called in ancient times "Dies Romana" or "Romaia", included historical re-enactments of ancient Roman rituals, costumed parades, and gladiator fights, staged by the Rome Historical Group in the Circus Maximus. The events were opened to the public for the first time in two years after Italy eased its COVID-19 restrictions. The highlight of the celebrations is the Roman historic parade. Approximately 800 costumed participants, coming from seven European countries and belonging to thirty-three associations, marched through the Rome city center from and to the Circus Maximus, via the Colosseum.