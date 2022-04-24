Welcome to Africanews

Ukrainian grandma bakes Easter cake amid rubble

A Ukrainian grandma baked an Orthodox Easter cake on Saturday amid the rubble of her home in a village near Chernihiv. Olena Koptyl and 12 others have spent the last month sheltering from Russian attacks in the basement of her home. "The Easter holiday doesn't bring any joy," Koptyl said while mixing the dough for an Easter cake with a traditional recipe passed down from her mother and grandmother. Orthodox Easter takes place on Sunday this year. Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, Russia, Greece, Bulgaria and other countries celebrate Orthodox Easter - or Pascha - by decorating eggs and baking a traditional cake - Kulich.

Ukraine Ukraine war Easter

