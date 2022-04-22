France accuses Russian mercenaries of staging a massacre in Mali

Footage made available by the French military in northern Mali appears to show Russian mercenaries burying bodies near the Gossi base.

French military staff describe the images as part of an effort by Russian mercenaries to make it look as if the French military left a massacre behind before handing over control of the Gossi base to the Malian army.

The Gossi base was home to three hundred French soldiers. Control was handed over to the Malian army last Tuesday.

The first images claiming that the French had committed atrocities were published this Thursday through social media.

French military staff claim that this is part of a concerted campaign of false information spread by social media and designed to create an hostile environment in the country.

Malian authorities have not yet reacted to the accusations.

France announced the departure from Mali last February amidst growing tensions with the military junta ruling the country.

Paris accuses Bamako of employing the services of Russian mercenaries of the Wagner group.