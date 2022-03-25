Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cameroon: Cholera kills 29 in one week

Cameroon: Cholera kills 29 in one week
Two medical workers transfer a patient from the cholera treatment unit of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to the intensive care unit at the general hospital in Masisi, on Janua   -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Cameroon

29 people have died of cholera in Cameroon in the past week, the country's health minister announced on Friday (March 25).

The recent "outbreak of cases" is mainly in the western part of Cameroon.

"Between 16 and 22 March 2022, there was an outbreak of cholera in the South West with over 300 cases reported," wrote Manaouda Malachie on Twitter.

Twenty-seven people have died of cholera in three major towns in western Cameroon, and two in the capital Yaoundé.

Since October 2021, the cholera epidemic has claimed 62 lives with nearly 2,100 cases reported, according to. In a separate tweet, Dr Malachie said "The incident management system has been activated (...) to ensure coordination of measures taken and reactive vaccination."

Between January and August 2020, the country lost 66 lives to Cholera.

In early 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that there were 1.3 to 4 million cases of cholera and 21,000 to 143,000 deaths from the disease worldwide each year.

"Safe oral cholera vaccines should be used in conjunction with improved water supply and sanitation to limit cholera outbreaks and promote prevention in known high-risk areas," the UN agency said.

Cholera in Africa

Sub Saharan Africa holds the highest number of cholera cases and deaths than any other region, according to the centres for disease control and prevention.

The CDCP says the situation reflects the lack of access to basic healthcare as most cases of cholera can be treated with simple rehydration therapy

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..