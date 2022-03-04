Golf: Gavins leads by one stroke after first round of Magical Kenya Open

The Kenya Open golf tournament is underway at Muthaiga Golf club in Nairobi. Nine Kenyans are competing, including national amateur champion Adel Balala.

With a 72, he finished the first round four shots behind his compatriot Paul Chidale.

England's Daniel Gavins went on a run of six birdies in seven holes to complete a 7-under round of 64 to lead the Magical Kenya Open by one stroke on Thursday.

Johannes Veerman of the United States and India's Shubhankar Sharma of India were tied for second after both shot opening rounds of 65.

Defending champion Justin Harding lies in a tie for ninth after shooting 68.