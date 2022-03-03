Sudan welcomes military base agreement with Russia in the Red Sea

Deputy Chairman of Sudan Sovereignty Council, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalu Hmidti, reported that he discussed cooperation with Russian officials on national security and political issues.

Hmidti held a press conference at Khartoum Airport after his 8-day visit to the Russian capital, Moscow.

Hmidti said that meetings were held with many officials in Russia, and that they discussed all issues between the two countries, especially politics and economy, during the visit, and that the meetings were productive.

Hmidti stated that they discussed the issues of economy and cooperation between the two countries with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Mentioning that he also met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Hmidti said that they discussed the issue of national security in Russia and Sudan in the field of experience sharing, joint cooperation, fight against terrorism and education.

Hmidti also said the following about the naval base that Russia wants to establish in the city of Port Sudan in the Red Sea:

"The issue of the Russian military base is the issue of the Sudanese Defense Minister. There is a lot of talk about this base. There are Russian bases in different countries in Africa. I cannot understand the interest behind the establishment of this base. If the establishment of a military base in Sudan is in the country's interest and does not threaten its national security, Russia There's nothing wrong with getting along with him or anyone else."

Noting that he and his delegation also visited Egypt and met with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamil, Hmidti stated that the political situation in Sudan was discussed during the meeting and that the Egyptian side called for the crisis in Sudan to be resolved through dialogue.

Sudan's Sovereignty Council Vice President called on the parties to reach political consensus to overcome difficulties and engage in dialogue in the country.

During the visit of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in 2019 by a military coup, to Moscow in November 2017, the two countries signed cooperation agreements on military training, exchange of experience and the entry of warships into the ports of the two- countries.

According to Russia Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the establishment of a Russian base in Sudan on November 16, 2020, capable of accommodating ships with nuclear power units.

Sudan Chief of Staff Mohammed Osman al-Huseyin said in a statement on 19 November 2020, "So far, there is no full agreement with Russia on the establishment of a naval base in the Red Sea, but our military cooperation has been extended." had used the phrase.

On 9 December 2020, the official Russian newspaper published the text of the agreement between Russia and Sudan on the establishment of a supply and maintenance base for the Russian Navy in the Red Sea "to support peace and security in the region.