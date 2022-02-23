Welcome to Africanews

Collectors return to Madrid for Art Fair

Art collectors are returning to Madrid for the Arco art fair which opens February 23. The annual event was delayed last year due to the pandemic and took place in July rather than February, but now the exhibition has returned to its early spring slot. The participating galleries have increased by 40% compared to last year, when travel was more restricted and stricter coronavirus measures in place. The fair began in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary year.

