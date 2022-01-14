DRC's city of Goma struggles with water shortages

Residents of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo have to deal with a new challenge aside from dealing with the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Almost 2 million people in the city of Goma are faced with lack of water for more than one week now.

"We are suffering because of the lack of water, since yesterday I am here waiting for water but it still doesn't arrive, I don't know what to do, we the people of Goma are suffering" confirmed Héritage Katambwe, resident of Goma.

Locals fear water shortage could bring about the spread of diseases in the city, that has already suffered with the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano last year, that killed dozens and displaced thousands.

The shortage is supposedly due to problems in the pipes that distribute the water among the different neighborhoods.

Hundreds walk long distances to take water from the lake, which is not recommended for human consumption according the authorities.

According to Marc Mulebi, another resident of Goma, a lot lie on the shoulders of the government.

"The Congolese government should do everything possible to solve this problem because when there is no water, people risk disappearing into the lake (while trying to take water during the day and night). There are many people and there is no water in the taps."

According to Unicef, without access to safe water and sanitation, children and families are at increased risk of waterborne diseases, with concern especially growing at the threat of a cholera outbreak.