Sudan says police general killed in protest

The Sudanese police announced that one of its generals had been killed on Thursday in Khartoum "while protecting the protesters" against the coup, this comes just days after the opening of a UN-sponsored dialogue.

Sudan has been plunged into violence since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane led a putsch on 25 October. So far live fire, tear gas and baton charges have killed 63 protesters,

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at thousands of anti-putsch protesters in Khartoum again on Thursday, reigniting the violence days after the UN-sponsored dialogue.

Between thedifferents camps, the UN has been trying to get all the Sudanese actors back to the negotiating table for weeks.

The Association of Sudanese Professionals, which played a key role in the anti-Bashir protests, has completely rejected such talks, while the Forces for Freedom and Change (FLC), the main civilian political bloc, has demanded guarantees that such a dialogue does not seek to "legitimise" the new "regime" born out of the coup.