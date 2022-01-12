Ivory Coast lead Group E after beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0

Max Gradel’s beautiful strike was enough to give the Elephants of Ivory Coast the win in their first game of the AFCON 2021 against Equatorial Guinea.

The Elephants, who were perfectly organized by their French coach Patrice Beaumelle, began their campaign with a nice goal by Max-Alain Gradel (5th), the former player of Toulouse and Saint-Etienne,

The powerful shot came from the right, at the very beginning of the game, after the Guinean defence lost the ball at the beginning of the game.

Winners of the CAN in 2015, the Ivorians were deprived of their number 1 goalkeeper, Sylvain Gbohouo, who tested positive for Covid-19 but could count on a trio of high-end attacks.

This victory is not convincing but it is crucial for Côte d'Ivoire in this group E of which it takes the lead. It will meet in its third match against Algeria, which had drawn Tuesday with Sierra Leone.