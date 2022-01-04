Detained Tunisia former minister suspected of 'terrorism'

In Tunisia, the interior minister announced that detained former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri is suspected of terrorism.

Bhiri, from Islamst-inspired Ennahdha party, was detained last Friday.

Interior minister Taoufik Charfeddine accuses the former minister of being involved in terrorism and money-laundering activities.

"According to what the Public prosecutor has confirmed, that there are suspicions of terrorism-related to that case and in alignment with the law 26 of the year 2015, dated August 7, 2015, concerning the fight against terrorism and money laundering, I had to be up to the responsibility to safeguard Tunisia's security", announced Taoufik Charfeddine, Tunisian Interior Minister.

According to sources who visited the former minister, since his arrest Bhiri has refused food and medication.

On Sunday, Bhiri was transfered to hospital but continued his hunger strike.

"Noureddine Bhiri is in hospital today. He was transferred urgently to hospital yesterday. He is in intensive care at the Habib Bougatfa hospital in the city of Bizerte. What we know is that he (Noureddine Bhiri) has started a hunger strike. He is not eating, drinking or taking his medication. His condition is worrying. We have no further information", admitted Samir Dilou, lawyer and member of the Defence Committee of Noureddine Bhiri.

Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party played a central role in Tunisian politics until a power grab by President Kais Saied last year.

Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings of a decade ago.