Hundreds of people gathered in Madrid to welcome the Christmas season

Thousands of Madrilenians gathered for Black Friday evening shopping as the city's Christmas lights were switched on. Madrid's Plaza Mayor has become a large Christmas market full of more than 100 colourful stalls where locals and tourists can find a variety of gifts and decorations. These festive scenes contrast with the closure of Christmas markets in northern Europe. Authorities in Germany, battling rising COVID-19 infection rates, have had to close iconic festive markets in Nuremberg and Dresden; however Frankfurt's market has been saved – for the time being. There were mixed feelings among those out enjoying the atmosphere in the Spanish capital.