Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Santa Paws: South African canines sled on sandy beaches

Every Saturday, tourists and joggers are treated to scenes straight from the Arctic with dogs that have swapped snow for sand. A team of huskies pulling a sled along the white sands of Muizenberg beach, getting a dose of much-needed exercise just outside of Cape Town, South Africa. Locals and holidaymakers alike are stunned to see the barking teams of huskies mushing along the white beach at up to 25 km/h (15 m/h) with a blue sled at the rear. This Saturday, 23 black-and-cream thick-furred huskies turned up with their owners -- some having driven for up to an hour to the beach.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..