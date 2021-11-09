Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

SpaceX Crew returns to earth, exits capsule after successful splashdown

A SpaceX capsule landed off the coast of Florida Monday carrying four astronauts who had spent six months on the International Space Station, a NASA live broadcast showed.Slowed by the Earth's atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield. A boat will retrieve the capsule, and the astronauts on board will be brought back to land via helicopter.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..