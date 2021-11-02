Kenya: Reaction from Nairobi to the Glasgow COP26

As COP26 got underway in Glasgow, Kenyan reactions were mixed in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The agenda for the conference has been set up as an effort to get world leaders to fully commit to tackling climate change in a serious way, though many have expressed concerns that the actions won't go far enough.

In Kenya, environmentalist and climate change expert Namenya Daniel Naburi said solutions must not be a one-size-fits-all approach.

"For us in the African continent we need to structure our institutions, the response to climate change issues in such away that it is tailor-made to fit the African person and the African culture," he said, adding "we should not be copying and pasting what happens in the West and bring them to Africa." Others were more sceptical.

Eze Christina, a Nigerian national living in Kenya said that she didn't believe there was "any need of having the conference".

"We just need to adapt to it (climate change) and take it the way we see it." Nairobi resident Erick Hunter however said he believed that the burden for change should fall on "more developed countries".

"Statistically we emit less dangerous gases to the atmosphere compared to the other more developed continents," he said.

Leaders of around 200 countries, including many from the African continent, are attending the climate conference, which is set to last two weeks.