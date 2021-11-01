Tottenham sacks manager Nuno Espírito Santo

English football club Tottenham Hotspur has fired manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

The dismissal takes place after only four months on the job and followed a home defeat of 3-0 to Manchester United last Saturday.

Out of 10 Premier League games Tottenham lost half of the matches and is now 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Nuno Espírito Santo was named Spurs manager on a two-year contract in June after four years at Wolves.

The leading candidate to replace the Portuguese manager is former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss, Antonio Conte.