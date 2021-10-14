UN says that the pandemic delays ending world hunger by 2030

The pandemic has made the world more vulnerable to food insecurity, this is the message left by the director-general of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation FAO.

Qu Dongyu added that the effects of the pandemic had pushed the aim of ending world hunger by 2030 further down the road.

"You name it, Yemen, Afghanistan now, Syria, Sudan, and some part of conflict areas in the Sahara and the eastern Horn of Africa and Haiti, of course. So, due to the natural disaster, you name it, earthquake or climate crisis and also man-made conflict and others it is simply because they have no capacity to produce enough food", said the UN food and agriculture chief.

The latest report singles out Yemen, Afghanistan and Haiti amongst the worst hit places.

The UN's official added that according to the latest report over 800 million are suffering from hunger and food insecurity.

".... there was 1 out of 9 on this planet who was suffering of malnutrition or food insecurity. But due to the pandemic it is getting a little bit worse, exacerbated by the pandemic. But the newest report by FAO together with other colleagues, partners, show now that last year we had 811 million population suffering from hunger and food insecurity", said Qu Dongyu.

On October 16th the United Nations marks World Food Day.

The organisers are calling for the reform of agri-food systems around the world in order to feed everyone.

According to the United Nations for three billion people, almost half the global population, a healthy diet is beyond their financial reach.