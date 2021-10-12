Senegal to face Spain, Portugal in the upcoming Beach Soccer Cup

The 10th edition of the Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup will take place on Kite Beach in Dubai from November 2-6.

Eight of the best beach soccer nations from across the globe were organized into two groups at the official draw, which took place on Tuesday 12th October in Dubai.

"This 10th edition of the inter-continental meeting proves that the competition has been established through a partnership and a strong commitment between the Dubai Sports Department and the International Beach Soccer Federation. Our expectations are high because the event brings together teams of very high level. We expect very close games, with lots of goals and spectacle. We hope that the participants will have a lot of fun," Joan Cusco, President of Beach Soccer Worldwide said.

Senegal is set to represent Africa in the competition. The African champions were placed in group A with the host country, the United Arab Emirates, and two other countries, Portugal and Spain. The first two of each group will be qualified for the semi-finals.

In the other group, newly-crowned world champions and three-time winners Russia will compete with Iran, Paraguay and Japan - the team they defeated in the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup finals in August to win their third world title.