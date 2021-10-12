Kidnapped women and children escape their captors in Nigeria

Six women and nine children in Nigeria that had been kidnapped several months ago have managed to escape their captors.

According to Nigerian officials, the women and children had to walk for six days until reaching safety.

The 15 hostages were kidnapped separately from farming communities in Borno state's Chibok district.

Borno state's governor, Babagana Zulum, appealed to the end of fighting in the region.

"I want to appeal to all Borno lives and Nigerians to continue to pray so that we can have absolute peace. As a government, we are working with security agencies and other stakeholders to enhance that, that our other daughters return home", said the governor.

It was not clear who kidnapped the women but they have escaped from what is a known enclave for islamic State linked extremists.

In 2014 more than 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped by extremist group Boko Haram active in the region.