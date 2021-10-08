South African workers demand action from the government

Workers in South Africa marked the World Day for Decent Work this Thursday by marching to the office of Gauteng Premier, David Makhura.

The workers and trade unionists delivered a document containing a list of demands.

Louisa Thipe, second Deputy President of COSATU, said "we are really highlighting the plight of workers. COSATU action is focusing on the following issues, comrades: the fight against corruption; the fight against job losses and retrenchments; and to stop an attack on collective bargaining, and stop on these budgets cuts".

The workers demand that the government fixes what they describe as "economic mess" that the country is in.

"We are here because there are a lot there's a lot of job losses. Also a lot of people are not working and corruption. That's all of the things that we are fighting for. We want our government to take workers seriously. As workers we don't see the benefits that are supposed to come to us because there's a lot of corruption" claims Julia Kgobe, worker and Trade Union member.

Others such as this worker and trade union member defend collective bargaining.

"Today we want to highlight the plight of the workers as they suffer against COVID-19 and some of the employers continue, as you see in other sectors, they are resisting to increase salaries. And no exception, one of the major, major discussion as COSATU, we defend collective bargaining", said Makaleng Moshoge.

A representative from the Executive body signed a memorandum with the workers and promised to respond to their demands.