Mauritius opens to international visitors

The government of Mauritius has announced it is fully reopening to international visitors.

The move takes place after months of isolation due to the pandemic.

Announcing the decision, Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Steven Obeegadoo, said that 68 percent of the 1.3 million population had been double jabbed and 89 percent had received at least one dose.

The announcement was met with a sigh of relief by many who work in the tourism industry.

"We have been waiting for this day for so long. So for several months and especially in the last few weeks, we have been putting in place all the teams to be able to put the hotel back in perfect and optimal conditions, to be able to welcome our first customers who are arriving today", said António Ferreira, director of the Sofitel Hotel.

The first tourists from Dubai, Paris and London arrived on Friday and will have to comply with Covid testing requirements during their stay.

According to figures on the Africa CDC website, the country recorded 13,685 cases of Covid-19 as of September 26, but the weekly average has dropped sharply from an August peak.